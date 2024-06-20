easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Price Down 11.3%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) was down 11.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

easyJet Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.