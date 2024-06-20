Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0394 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of ENX stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $10.07.
About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.
