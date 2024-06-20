Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.27

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.27 and traded as high as C$20.47. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at C$20.38, with a volume of 262,220 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$17.25 to C$19.50 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.48.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.15. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of C$347.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.4664843 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total value of C$4,100,183.13. In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 199,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.60, for a total transaction of C$4,100,183.13. Also, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$34,675.00. Insiders sold a total of 308,804 shares of company stock worth $6,124,204 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.