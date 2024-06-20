Ellenbecker Investment Group Buys 5,126 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.7% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $52.21. 887,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.80. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $52.72.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

