Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 122,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,133,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,066,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.15. 2,577,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,788. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.61.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

