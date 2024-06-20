Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $280,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Netflix by 540.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 15,039.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,075,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,010,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,859 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,654,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 888,936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $432,805,000 after purchasing an additional 466,389 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,425 shares of company stock valued at $41,919,791 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $7.77 on Thursday, hitting $677.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,819,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,071. The business’s fifty day moving average is $619.18 and its 200 day moving average is $573.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.73 and a 52 week high of $689.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $292.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a report on Friday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.53.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

