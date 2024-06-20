Ellenbecker Investment Group Increases Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 162.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 621,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,204,000 after acquiring an additional 384,744 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 198.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.29.

International Business Machines Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of IBM traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.90. 2,569,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,529. The company has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.72. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.18 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.35 and its 200-day moving average is $175.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

