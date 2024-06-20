Ellenbecker Investment Group Invests $230,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.39. 3,637,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,398,463. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.65. The company has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.57.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

