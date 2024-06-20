Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Trading 6.5% Higher

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$34.84 and last traded at C$34.45. 22,423 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 402,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

