Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 738,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,064 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 2.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $26,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,053,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,991,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,598 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,289,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,271,115,000 after purchasing an additional 846,796 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after purchasing an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Price Performance

ENB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,787,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,818. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.62. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.90.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.677 dividend. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 136.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

