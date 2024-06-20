ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 880,323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 297,511 shares.The stock last traded at $30.26 and had previously closed at $29.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

ENI Trading Up 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $25.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

ENI Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a $0.372 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 5.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,139 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 8.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 52.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,158 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in ENI in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ENI by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 443,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,286 shares during the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

See Also

