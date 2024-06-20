Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG) Shares Down 5.6%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI)’s share price fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35. 93,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 46,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.43.

Entrée Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$284.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.35.

Get Entrée Resources alerts:

Entrée Resources (TSE:ETG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum deposit located in Mongolia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Entrée Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrée Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.