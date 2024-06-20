EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC lessened its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises 0.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,420,916 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,074,660,000 after buying an additional 9,455,621 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $598,475,000 after buying an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 863.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,100,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $139,445,000 after buying an additional 985,884 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after buying an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,065,042 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 340,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.1 %

EOG traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,468,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,715. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.58 and a 200-day moving average of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.34 and a 1-year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

