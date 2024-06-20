Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $72.36 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 20th. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001466 BTC on major exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $72.36 million and $657,833.36 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,992.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.90 or 0.00603050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00115247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00037086 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00259087 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00041381 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00068551 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 75,931,806 coins and its circulating supply is 75,931,698 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

