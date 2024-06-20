Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.34. 141,505 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 87% from the average session volume of 75,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

Eskay Mining Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The stock has a market cap of C$59.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

