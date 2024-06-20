ETHPoW (ETHW) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.36 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, ETHPoW has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One ETHPoW coin can currently be purchased for $2.41 or 0.00003715 BTC on major exchanges. ETHPoW has a market cap of $259.89 million and $8.36 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,818,999 coins. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. ETHPoW’s official message board is medium.com/@ethw.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,818,999.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.44340611 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $9,035,315.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

