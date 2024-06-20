Evercore ISI Lowers Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target to $16.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VRE. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veris Residential from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:VRE traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,832. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. Veris Residential has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $18.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,176,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,411,000 after buying an additional 1,425,528 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 169.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,555,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after buying an additional 978,350 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $8,503,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veris Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $8,154,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 1,983.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 507,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after buying an additional 482,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

