EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down to $2.10

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.10, but opened at $2.04. EVgo shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 298,009 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVgo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.00.

EVgo Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 2.54.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVgo

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in EVgo by 323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,724,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 2,080,839 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 1,862.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 232,250 shares during the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

