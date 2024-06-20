Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.63. Evogene shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 75,613 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evogene in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 233.66% and a negative return on equity of 70.96%. The company had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.22% of Evogene worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

