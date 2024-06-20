EWG Elevate Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 15,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 565,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,134,000 after buying an additional 66,650 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 9,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $199.88. 27,978,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,107,813. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.