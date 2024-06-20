EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 3,265 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.06% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Cedrus LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.76. 502,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.40 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

