EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1,405.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LMBS remained flat at $48.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 316,514 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,790. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.10.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

