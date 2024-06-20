EWG Elevate Inc. Has $618,000 Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1,352.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. The stock had a trading volume of 61,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,961. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.91. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.60 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

