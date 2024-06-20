EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,000. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for 1.6% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.20% of Invesco Water Resources ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 410,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 18,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,510. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $49.65 and a twelve month high of $68.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

