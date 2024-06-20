EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 12,175 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,175 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain makes up about 2.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,475,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035,937 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,391,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,012,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,711 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,086,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.1 %

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,314,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,396. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.74 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

In other news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,396.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total transaction of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $113,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,396.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,227 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,392. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.