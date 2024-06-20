EWG Elevate Inc. Sells 74,587 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,587 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.24% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIV. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DIV remained flat at $17.03 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 114,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,953. The company has a market cap of $608.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06.

About Global SuperDividend US ETF

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

