FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 21st. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post earnings of $3.92 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. On average, analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $407.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $385.27 and a 12 month high of $488.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $424.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.02.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.94%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total transaction of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,987 shares of company stock worth $10,283,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.