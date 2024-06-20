Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 10,295 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1,790.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co raised its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 939,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 25.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.50.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $17.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $303.30. 3,761,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,207. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $278.69 and a 1-year high of $387.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.67. The firm has a market cap of $203.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.01). Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

