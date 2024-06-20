Farmers Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after buying an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,227,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,852,000 after buying an additional 327,542 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,794,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,379,000 after buying an additional 397,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $3.95 on Thursday, reaching $231.43. 530,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,575. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

