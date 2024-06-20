Farmers Trust Co. Has $2.46 Million Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 61.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,687,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $798,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,899,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,822,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,661 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in EQT by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,883,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,044,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,700 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in EQT by 4,680.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,868,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,387,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EQT

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Performance

EQT stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $38.36. 314,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,440,660. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of EQT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.24.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

