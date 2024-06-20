Farmers Trust Co. Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,806 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 1.1% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,777,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,229,726,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,622,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,493,000 after purchasing an additional 285,819 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 12,634,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,802,000 after purchasing an additional 346,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,089,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $893,352,000 after purchasing an additional 101,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $71,001.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $79.66. 1,187,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,212,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

