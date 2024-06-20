Farmers Trust Co. Invests $2.09 Million in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $236.63. 50,981 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,938. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.65 and a 52-week high of $246.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.43.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

