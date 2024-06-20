Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 2,623 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 918.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 47,095 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 30,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5,215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 33,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,901,000 after buying an additional 32,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $486.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,924,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,287,129. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $447.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.20.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

