Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 274,212 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,436,000 after purchasing an additional 752,851 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,610,199 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,710,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 67.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 423,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 170,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Voya Financial

In other news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.25 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.02 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.51. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.30. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

