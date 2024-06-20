Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 939,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $288,533,000 after purchasing an additional 24,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.50.

Accenture stock opened at $310.50 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.66 and its 200 day moving average is $337.67. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.01). Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,516.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

