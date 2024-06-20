Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BA opened at $173.23 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.32 and its 200-day moving average is $201.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

