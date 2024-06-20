Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,844,757,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25,990.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,202,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,541,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after buying an additional 1,402,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $184.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $586.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company's stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

