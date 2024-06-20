Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth about $51,860,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,241,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,115,000 after acquiring an additional 689,363 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,206,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,398,000 after acquiring an additional 659,654 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 917.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 669,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 603,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4,224.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after purchasing an additional 311,690 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOG opened at $33.42 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.50.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

