Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,773,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,617,000 after purchasing an additional 427,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,471,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,243,000 after buying an additional 82,599 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 925,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,395,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,085.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 8,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total value of $1,033,572.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,489.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total transaction of $282,171.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,360 shares of company stock worth $4,515,761 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.17.

Ingredion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $115.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average of $113.08. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $122.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

