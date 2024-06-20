Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,524 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,855,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 104.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,555,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,906,000 after acquiring an additional 794,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 119.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 981,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,830,000 after acquiring an additional 533,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE OTIS opened at $96.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

