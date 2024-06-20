Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 950 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 15.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ameren by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 5.3% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 3,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 25.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $70.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ameren from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.70.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

