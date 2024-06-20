Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,976 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.36.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DE opened at $381.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $388.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.58. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $353.15 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.65 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.61 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.