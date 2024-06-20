Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2,432.3% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,027 shares of company stock valued at $365,651. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
CMS stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.
CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.
