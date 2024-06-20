Fetch.ai Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.66 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 1% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.66 billion and approximately $488.10 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00002429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00042562 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010665 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.