Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Halpern Financial Inc.

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2024

Halpern Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCFree Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Halpern Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Halpern Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Marotta Asset Management raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Performance

FHLC stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.76. 122,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,539. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.99.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

