FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.54

FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 4398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.50.

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and trades in handsets, as well as offers repair services. It is also involved in the research and development activity; manufacture and sale of electronic products; and import and export activities.

