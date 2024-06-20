Financial 15 Split (TSE:FTN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.21

Financial 15 Split Corp. (TSE:FTN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.21 and traded as high as C$8.32. Financial 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 198,105 shares traded.

Financial 15 Split Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$393.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.90.

About Financial 15 Split

Financial 15 Split Corp. is an close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc It is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States and Canada. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. Financial 15 Split Corp.

