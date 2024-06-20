Financial Contrast: Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) vs. POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Free Report) and POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Oxford Instruments and POET Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxford Instruments N/A N/A N/A POET Technologies N/A -269.59% -195.01%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oxford Instruments and POET Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxford Instruments $536.00 million 3.43 $70.63 million N/A N/A POET Technologies $470,000.00 259.12 -$20.27 million ($0.49) -4.10

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Oxford Instruments has higher revenue and earnings than POET Technologies.

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oxford Instruments and POET Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxford Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A POET Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

POET Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 273.13%. Given POET Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe POET Technologies is more favorable than Oxford Instruments.

Volatility and Risk

Oxford Instruments has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POET Technologies has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray. Its products are used in various industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agriculture and food, astronomy, automotive and aerospace, bio imaging and life science, chemical and catalysis, energy generation and storage, forensics and environment, geology, petrology, mining, metals, alloys, composites, ceramics, pharma, photonics, polymers, quantum technologies, semiconductors, microelectronics, and data storage. Oxford Instruments plc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques. It also develops photonic integrated components. The company serves the data center, telecommunications, Internet of things and industrial sensing, automotive LIDAR, optical coherence tomography for medical devices, and virtual reality systems markets. The company was formerly known as Opel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to POET Technologies Inc. in June 2013. POET Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

