Financial Survey: Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) & Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG)

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) and Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Platinum Group Metals has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Platinum Group Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gold Reserve $2.95 million N/A -$23.12 million ($0.23) -19.35 Platinum Group Metals N/A N/A -$5.66 million ($0.06) -29.00

This table compares Gold Reserve and Platinum Group Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Platinum Group Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gold Reserve. Platinum Group Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Reserve, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gold Reserve and Platinum Group Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A Platinum Group Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gold Reserve and Platinum Group Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gold Reserve N/A -68.98% -55.08% Platinum Group Metals N/A -10.96% -10.51%

Summary

Platinum Group Metals beats Gold Reserve on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. It also holds interests in LMS Gold project located in Alaska, the United States. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, South Africa. It also develops next-generation battery technology using platinum and palladium. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

