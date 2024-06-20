First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Janney Montgomery Scott

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. Barclays raised their price target on First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.72.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $262.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.58. First Solar has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,937 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $338,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,193,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,756,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,287,671 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in First Solar by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Solar by 36.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 15.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

